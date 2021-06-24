Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Indians' Ryan Lavarnway: Gets DFA'd

CBS Sports
 18 days ago

Cleveland designated Lavarnway for assignment Thursday. Lavarnway was with Cleveland for a week while No. 1 catcher Austin Hedges was on the injured list with a concussion. During his time with the big club, Lavarnway appeared in four games, going 3-for-11 with a double and a walk. As a 33-year-old journeyman backstop, Lavarnway isn't expected to attract much interest from other organizations, so he'll most likely report to Cleveland's Triple-A affiliate in Columbus once he clears waivers in the coming days.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Lavarnway
Person
Austin Hedges
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfa#Injured List#Concussion#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Ryan Lavarnway's double in seventh lifts Columbus Clippers past Indianapolis 2-0

Previous game: Clippers 2, Indianapolis 0, Wednesday at Huntington Park. Recap: Ryan Lavarnway's two-run double in the seventh inning accounted for the game's only runs. Wilson Ramos opened the seventh with a single. Oscar Gonzalez singled, moving Ramos to second. Lavarnway then knocked them both in with a double to the left-field corner. The game was called in the top of the ninth because of weather. Clippers starter Heath Fillmyer allowed three hits in six scoreless innings. Anthony Gose (4-1), who leaves the team soon for the Olympics, got the win with one hitless inning, and Jordan Stephens picked up the save. Ramos and Gonzalez each had two hits.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Marlins’ López sets MLB mark with 9 strikeouts to open game

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo López set a major league record by striking out the first nine batters to start Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. López struck out Ehire Adrianza, Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies each swinging in the first inning. He then fanned Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Dansby Swanson also all swinging in the second inning. In the third, Guillermo Heredia looked at strike three, Kevan Smith went down swinging and Ian Anderson was called out on strikes.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: 2 disappointments who need to be DFA’d

The St. Louis Cardinals continue to be one of the most disappointing teams in all of baseball. In a season with so many expectations, the 2021 St. Louis Cardinals have come up painfully short. St. Louis was expected to contend for the NL Central crown, possibly representing the National League...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Ronald Acuna Jr. Injury

The baseball world held its collective breath on Saturday when Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered what appeared to be a serious injury. Acuna attempted to make a leaping catch at the warning track during the Braves’ outing against Miami Marlins on Saturday. Not only did the star outfielder miss the catch, he proceeded to land awkwardly.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Draft 2021: Top 50 players, with Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker at No. 8; two shortstops in top three

Major League Baseball's amateur draft is scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 11. As such, this presents as good of a time and as good of an opportunity as any to address the upcoming draft class. Below, you'll find the pre-draft top 50 -- that is, 50 players who we deemed worth including based on their combination of potential and expected draft slot. (The player ranked No. 5 might not go fifth overall, but they should go somewhere in the range.) These rankings are formed based primarily on conversations with scouts, analysts, and other front office types, as well as firsthand observations and historical data.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB rumors: Free agent pitcher Cole Hamels will hold showcase for multiple teams

Though we haven't seen him pitching this season, left-handed starter Cole Hamels is not retired. In fact, he's apparently wanting to join a rotation here for the final few months of the 2021 season. Hamels will hold a showcase for possibly-interested teams on July 16 in Frisco, Texas, per multiple reports (Jon Heyman).
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Jose Ramirez: Getting looked at by doctors

Ramirez won't start Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Detroit and will go to the hospital to have his face evaluated, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports. Manager Terry Francona said that Ramirez is expected to be "fine" after fouling a pitch off his face during Game 1 of the twin bill.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's activate Wendelken, call up Schwindel from Triple-A; Bedrosian is DFA'd

The A’s bolstered their bullpen and bench with a series of roster moves before Tuesday’s series opener against the Texas Rangers. Reliever JB Wendelken was reinstated from the injured list, joining a relief corps that has a 6.45 ERA in its last nine games. Reliever Cam Bedrosian was designated for assignment.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Trades: Miami Marlins are having a FIRE (sale)

The Miami Marlins appear to be among the sellers at the upcoming MLB trade deadline, and they’ve gotten a head start with these moves. And so it begins, the Miami Marlins have begun the first of potentially many moves in the upcoming weeks as part of a roster overhaul. It’s...
MLBchatsports.com

Hicks up, Martin down, Anderson DFA’d

Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino is going to be unavailable for a few days after slipping and injuring himself this morning, the team announced. In order to have a healthy backup catcher on the roster, the Rangers have purchased the contract of John Hicks from AAA Round Rock. To clear a spot on the active roster, the Rangers have optioned Jason Martin to AAA Round Rock. To clear a spot on the 40 man roster, the Rangers have designated pitcher Shaun Anderson for assignment.
MLBChronicle-Telegram

Indians notes: Logan Allen to get another shot in rotation

CLEVELAND — Left-hander Logan Allen is getting another chance with the Indians and their injury-depleted rotation. Allen, who began the season among Cleveland’s starting staff before struggling and being demoted to the minors, was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Monday. He is tentatively scheduled to start Thursday night at Progressive...
MLBkmaland.com

Royals promote Rivera, DFA Gutierrez

(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have promoted third baseman Emmanuel Rivera to the big league club. Rivera was drafted in the 19th round in the 2015 draft out of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. He was hitting .282/.337/.593 with 14 home runs and 40 RBI for the season in Omaha.
MLBindiansbaseballinsider.com

Getting Ready to Tear Up the ACL: 2021 ACL Indians Preview

It has been quite some time since the Arizona League Indians last played a game going back to when the AZL Indians Blue lost the 2019 championship on August 30th to Texas and quite a few things have changed since then. First, while everyone has been waiting for the Cleveland baseball club to change their name, the AZL Indians did change theirs as the Arizona Rookie League is now known as the Arizona Complex League and the two teams, Red and Blue, have been consolidated into one, the ACL Indians.
MLBPosted by
ESPN 99.1

Phillies Activate Brandon Kintzler, DFA’d Neftali Feliz

The Philadelphia Phillies activated pitcher Brandon Kintzler from the 10-day injured list on Thursday after he missed three weeks of action because of a neck strain. Additionally, the team designated pitcher Neftali Feliz for assignment. Kintzler, who had a solid 2020 season, was struggling with an 8.50 ERA over 20...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Draft 2021 first-round takeaways: Pirates take Henry Davis; Royals make top-10 surprise; A's nab Max Muncy

Major League Baseball launched its 2021 amateur draft on Sunday night. For the first time, the draft was pushed back from its usual June date and moved to Denver, Colorado to coincide with the All-Star Game. The first round, plus Competitive Balance Round A, were conducted on Sunday and 36 picks were made. The Pirates took Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the top overall pick.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Jeremy Beasley: DFA'd by Toronto

Beasley was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Wednesday. The 25-year-old was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on June 20 and has now been removed from the 40-man roster. Beasley struggled in eight appearances for the Blue Jays with a 7.71 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB across 9.1 innings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy