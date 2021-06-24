Indians' Ryan Lavarnway: Gets DFA'd
Cleveland designated Lavarnway for assignment Thursday. Lavarnway was with Cleveland for a week while No. 1 catcher Austin Hedges was on the injured list with a concussion. During his time with the big club, Lavarnway appeared in four games, going 3-for-11 with a double and a walk. As a 33-year-old journeyman backstop, Lavarnway isn't expected to attract much interest from other organizations, so he'll most likely report to Cleveland's Triple-A affiliate in Columbus once he clears waivers in the coming days.www.cbssports.com