Athletics' Mark Canha: Dealing with hip strain

Manager Dave Martinez said Saturday that Schwarber (hamstring) is dealing with a significant strain, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Schwarber suffered the injury while rounding first base in Friday's loss to the Dodgers, and he was limping heavily as he left the field in the bottom of the second inning. Gerardo Parra should see increased playing time in left field going forward, and the Nationals are currently evaluating other options who could help fill the void in Schwarber's absence. Martinez said that the 28-year-old will "definitely" warrant more than a trip to the 10-day injured list, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. As a result, the left fielder could be sidelined until at least September if he's ultimately placed on the 60-day IL.