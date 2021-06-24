Cancel
Lincoln County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 15:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 322 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southwest of Thurman, or 21 miles northwest of Flagler, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Thurman. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
