Flood Advisory issued for Alpine, Mono by NWS

weather.gov
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 14:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Alpine; Mono The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flood Advisory for Alpine County in northern California Northern Mono County in northern California * Until 415 PM PDT. * At 224 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Moderate flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Water ponding on State Route 108 near Sonora Pass will create hazardous conditions for drivers. Hail up to 0.5 inches in diameter could also create slick roads. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sonora Pass and Leavitt Meadows.

