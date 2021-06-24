Orioles' John Means: Likely out through All-Star break

Let’s check in with Senior Mascot Correspondent, Addy before we get started:. She’s not wrong, he is VERY orange. At the end of May, the Orioles were on a downward skid. They eventually ended a 14-game losing streak May 31 against Minnesota, but not before getting tossed around by the White Sox. Dylan Cease struck out 10 during his appearance, Lucas Giolito struck out 12, and Lance Lynn threw five scoreless innings during a doubleheader sweep. There was productivity all over the board with Jake Lamb, Yermín Mercedes, Yoán Moncada, and José Abreu all homering during the series.