The Blue Jays have some big decisions to make ahead of the trade deadline, and I’m willing to bet that relationships play a bigger role than we realize. What do I mean by that? Well, let me explain how I got to that question to begin with. I started thinking about which MLB players the Blue Jays might consider trading in order to address their bullpen and/or starting rotation ahead of the trade deadline. They arguably have a surplus in the outfield and at the catching position, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that we see someone dealt from the big league roster.