Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 14:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: San Bernardino FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 205 PM PDT, Doppler radar continued tp indicate heavy rain due to thunderstorms east of Twentynine Palms. Minor flooding expected near low water crossings and along Amboy Road. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Twentynine Palms Base and Twentynine Palms Airport.alerts.weather.gov