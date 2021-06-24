Cancel
Molinaro: Victory for student-athletes will bring unintended consequences

By Bob Molinaro
pilotonline.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the Supreme Court’s 9-0 ruling in support of the economic rights of college athletes, Justice Brett Kavanaugh is being figuratively high-fived by media and others for declaring that “the NCAA’s business model would be flatly illegal in almost any other industry in America.” We get it. But what is student-athlete compensation supposed to look like at schools with greatly different athletic budgets and aspirations? State legislatures may have to decide. Rest assured, though, that this victory for the athlete comes with unintended consequences.

