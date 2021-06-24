Molinaro: Victory for student-athletes will bring unintended consequences

With the "Name, Image, Likeness" movement in full force and still needing a vote by the NCAA, schools are having to come up with their own programs to promote athletes while also remaining within the rules. Up until today, the Husky athletic department has been relatively quiet on the subject, but on February 24, they announced their program for student-athletes as "Boundless Futures" which they termed as "a comprehensive personal, professional and leadership development program for student-athletes at the University of Washington, (that) will soon encompass programming designed to help student-athletes seize opportunities created by upcoming Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) legislation."