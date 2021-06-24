Man kills co-worker in shooting outside SC chicken plant

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An employee at a South Carolina chicken plant shot and killed a co-worker as they fought in the parking lot Thursday morning after finishing a night shift, authorities said.

Daniel Demetrius Jones, 33, was shot several times outside the House of Raeford Farms plant in West Columbia and died at the scene, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said.

Trevor Irvin, 28, of Columbia, was arrested and charged with murder a short time later, West Columbia Police said.

Both men worked at the plant. Investigators did not say what they were arguing about.

Irvin remains in jail. Records did not indicate if he had a lawyer.