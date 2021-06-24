Ex-Seabrook state representative accused of threat to assassinate Sen. Hassan
A former state representative from Seabrook is accused of threatening to assassinate U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan over concerns about the fishing industry. Richard W. Morris, 66, is charged with criminal threatening against a person and disorderly conduct for allegedly making the threats and then heading to the Yankee Fishermen’s Cooperative Fish Market in Seabrook on May 4 when Hassan was planning to visit.www.unionleader.com