Memphis, TN

Marshals find 1 of 3 youths who escaped detention facility

The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One of three youths who escaped from a Tennessee detention center this week was captured on Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Three 17-year-old boys escaped the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville between 12:45 a.m. and 1 a.m. Wednesday, said Ray Garcia, chief deputy for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said one of the boys was found in Memphis early Thursday. The teen was being held at the facility on aggravated robbery charges, Miller said in a news release.

A search continues for the other two boys, who were being held on charges including homicide, Miller said. They are not being named because they are juveniles.

Somerville is located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Memphis.

News from The Associated Press

