Dora May Perry, 85, of East Lansing
Dora May Perry, “Dora the Explorer”, of East Lansing, MI (formerly of Dimondale, MI) went to be with the Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the age of 85. Dora is survived by her son, David (Abigail) Perry of Jackson MI; daughters-in-law Michelle Perry and Angie Perry and son-in-law Christopher Gruenberg; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother Loren (Joyce) Schmidt; and a host of nieces, nephews, and “adopted” children.lakeorionreview.com