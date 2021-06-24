Cancel
East Lansing, MI

Dora May Perry, 85, of East Lansing

By James Newell
lakeorionreview.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDora May Perry, “Dora the Explorer”, of East Lansing, MI (formerly of Dimondale, MI) went to be with the Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the age of 85. Dora is survived by her son, David (Abigail) Perry of Jackson MI; daughters-in-law Michelle Perry and Angie Perry and son-in-law Christopher Gruenberg; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother Loren (Joyce) Schmidt; and a host of nieces, nephews, and “adopted” children.

lakeorionreview.com
