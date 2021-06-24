The Surprising Cooking Ingredient That's Essential To Giada De Laurentiis' Skincare Routine

Did you know the towel you use matters just as much as the skincare products you put on your face?. Think about how often you use your towel — every time you wash your face, you reach for that towel to pat dry. So you’re probably using that towel at least twice a day. Experts recommend that towels should be washed after three uses. It’s easy to lose track of how many days you’ve used the towel, and suffice to say it’s likely the towel is not being washed as frequently as necessary.