MAILBAG: Somerset solar project should be welcomed

Lockport Union-Sun
 18 days ago

Swapping out a filthy coal plant site for solar arrays is a sweet deal for Somerset. We’ll host clean, renewable energy instead of polluting, land-poisoning, climate-killing coal. It’s a project we should rally around. There is already community support building, and there should be more. Somerset must do its part to vastly increase the amount of renewable energy generated if we’re going to reach New York’s goals of a 70% electric grid in just nine nears, and a carbon-free electric grid by 2040.

