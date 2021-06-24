Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Hitmaker of the Month: Puerto Rican Producer Tainy Is the Mastermind Behind Kali Uchis' 'Telepatia'

By Cata Balzano
New Haven Register
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Cardi B to Maroon 5 to Selena Gomez, artists are seeking out urban Latin music producer Tainy and his team at Neon16. And it’s no wonder: the Puerto Rican artist, who last year was featured in Variety‘s 10 Latinxs to Watch, has had a presence on the Billboard charts for 85 consecutive weeks and kicked off 2021 with a Grammy nod for the Dua Lipa-J Balvin-Bad Bunny collaboration “Un Dia (One Day,)” which he not only produced but shares artist credit on. Currently, he is reaping the rewards of working as executive producer on Kali Uchis’ first Spanish-language album, “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios).” The single “Telepatia” became Uchis’ first No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart, earning him the designation of Variety‘s Hitmaker of the Month.

www.nhregister.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
Person
Tainy
Person
Yandel
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Scott Storch
Person
Timbaland
Person
Kali Uchis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hitmaker#Puerto Rican#Latin#Variety Soundtrack#Colombian#Spongebob
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNME

Saweetie on how meeting Cher inspired her to delay debut album

Saweetie has revealed how meeting Cher led to her debut album being delayed. The California rapper was initially due to drop ‘Pretty Bitch Music’ last Friday (June 25) via Warner, having recently shared her latest single ‘Fast (Motion)’. Last Sunday (June 27), Saweetie was nominated in the Best Female Hip...
MusicPosted by
rolling out

H.E.R. discusses her upcoming reggae album

R&B singer H.E.R. released her debut album Back of My Mind in June 2021 and already has a new project in the works. The “Fight For You” singer recently set down with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 and revealed she has been working on a reggae album as well. She’s already flexed her Caribbean vibes on tracks like “Do To Me” and her collaboration with Skip Marley called “Slow Down.”
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Lil Nas X set for BET Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Sunday’s BET Awards will be packed with performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X and H.E.R., a tribute to late rapper DMX and a dedication to Queen Latifah’s acclaimed career. Taraji P. Henson will host the live show from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles,...
CelebritiesBillboard

Kali Uchis' 'Telepatía' Rules Latin Airplay Chart

The tune also hits No. 1 on Latin Pop Airplay tally. A month after “Telepatía” reigned on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart for four weeks (May 22-June 12-dated lists), Kali Uchis’ ubiquitous single jumps 5-1 on the Latin Airplay chart (dated July 3). The track is her second chart entry...
CelebritiesBevNET.com

Kali Uchis Stars In New 1800 Cristalino Tequila Campaign

1800 Tequila, the world’s most-awarded tequila line, debuts a cinematographic campaign for new 1800 Cristalino Tequila, displaying two GRAMMY-winners: singer-songwriter and brand ambassador Kali Uchis and director Jenn Nkiru. As the ‘Best Taste in Tequila,’ established on the brand’s award-winning credentials, 1800 Tequila presents a befitting partnership with acclaimed culture-driving music and entertainment creatives.
Theater & Dancemxdwn.com

Album Review: Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Tyler takes people on the journey of his growth through nostalgia. The 2000s was considered the mixtape era. The rise of rappers spitting bars over a DJ’s words, the tracks flowing effortlessly yet still feeling like a compilation and the raw and homemade feel is what made that era so meaningful. The word mixtape today has, in a sense, lost value. One factor could be the industry’s format for success as well as the sudden emergence of overnight celebrities. An artist can put out as many mixtapes as they want, yet their “debut album,” despite coming after those projects, is what seems to matter most.
MusicWUSA

New Music Releases July 9: BTS, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Nicki Minaj and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. BTS thrilled fans with the release of their second English-language single of the summer, following up "Butter" with their next sunny jam, "Permission to Dance." Both tracks were co-written by songwriter/producer Jenna Andrews, who offered an exclusive look at how the magical music process came together.
Theater & Danceradionowindy.com

New Music & Videos This Week From Billie Eilish, BTS, The Kid Laroi & more

It’s our favorite day again, FRIDAY!!! And we got a bunch of new music and videos this week. First we got Billie Eilish who’s been preparing for her upcoming album release July 30th for “Happier Than Ever.” But she’s given us a handful of singles to hold us over until then. Today she dropped her latest ” NDA” and she said this might be her favorite video that she’s ever directed.
Musichypebeast.com

Diddy Confirms He Is Returning to Music

Diddy‘s long-awaited return to music has been confirmed by the hip-hop mogul himself. The rapper has taken to Instagram and Twitter to announce to his fams that his working on “making a classic.”. Diddy, also known as Sean Combs or Puff Daddy, last released a mixtape in 2015. The album...
MusicNME

Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert spotted shooting music video together

Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert have been seen shooting what appears to be a music video together. Footage shared on Instagram by pop culture podcast No Jumper shows the two rappers facing up to cameras, with Mill spitting in a rapid flow and Vert dancing around him. No Jumper captioned the clip shared yesterday (July 11) with: “#Meekmill and #liluzivert shooting the video for their upcoming collab. 👀 Y’all need it?!?”
MusicBillboard

From Megan Thee Stallion to Lorde, Dive In to a Female-Forward Week of New Music

Last week was a busy one for new music releases -- especially for some of our favorite female pop stars. On the latest episode of the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast (listen below), we discuss four of those new releases: Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Shit," Lorde's "Solar Power," Doja Cat's "Need to Know" and Kylie Minogue's cover of Lady Gaga's "Marry the Night" from the upcoming Born This Way 10th-anniversary re-release.
MusicTMZ.com

Doja Cat's Album Release Party Brings 'Planet Her' to Hollywood

Doja Cat brought her world to Hollywood ... with a lavish bash to celebrate her new music. The rapper threw a star-studded party Thursday night to mark the release of her album, "Planet Her" ... and some of the biggest names in the biz were there, looking just as out of this world as the party itself.
Musicpapermag.com

Macy Rodman Announces New Album, 'Unbelievable Animals'

In a move that Shamir describes as the "best thing" he's done to date, the musician has signed New York icon Macy Rodman to his label, Accidental Popstar Records, and their first official release together arrives later this summer. Unbelievable Animals, Rodman's follow-up album to 2019's Endless Kindness, is out August 27th, with its lead single, "Love Me!", setting the tone today alongside an accompanying music video.
CelebritiesNYS Music

Happy Birthday Lil’ Kim!

American rapper, songwriter, actress, model, and reality TV personality Lil’ Kim (Kimberly Denise Jones) celebrates her 47th birthday today. Happy birthday to an icon who changed the female rap game!. Lil’ Kim went through many hardships in her early life. She grew up in Brooklyn, NY, and during high school,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy