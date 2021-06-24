Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Where Is Alyson Stoner Today?

By Samantha Coulter
Posted by 
The List
The List
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dancer Alyson Stoner broke the internet in 2019 when she reunited with R&B legend Missy Elliott on the VMA stage to perform her iconic dance from the "Work It" music video (via Newsweek). Though this viral performance is the most recent thing that Stoner made headlines for, the Millennial has...

www.thelist.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyson Stoner
Person
Missy Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Vma#Newsweek#Millennial#Disney Channel#Elle#Movement Genius
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesWSLS

These celebrities are showing their support for Britney Spears

After Britney Spears’ shocking testimony about her conservatorship and the fight to end it, the world was left in disbelief and shock over the allegations she made. In the 24-minute hearing, Spears finally let people know about the legal agreement she has been in since 2008, and how lawyers and her father are allegedly controlling her life.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Tracie Wagaman Dead at 41

WE tv viewers are mourning the death of Tracie Wagaman from the reality series Love After Lockup and its spinoff, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Tracie died on July 1 at age 41, leaving behind a 4-year-old son named Isaac and a baby girl she welcomed a week before her death, according to The Sun.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Patti Labelle’s Two Granddaughters Are Her Mini-Mes Posing in Matching Floral T-shirts & Jeans in New Pic

At 77, multi-talented singer Patti LaBelle is a lovely grandmother to two adorable girls, Gia and Leyla. The icon constantly swoons over her grandkids on social media. American singer and songwriter Patti LaBelle is a talented woman with several Grammy awards to her name. Time and again, the 77-year-old has been described as the "Queen of Rock and Soul Music."
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Danielle & Adam Busby Praised For Separating The Twins

Parents everywhere are often faced with unsolicited advice on how to raise their kids. Multiply that by six kids and MILLIONS of television viewers. Adam and Danielle Busby have six daughters, but their claim to fame is having the first all-girl set of quintuplets in the United States. Such a feat earned them a reality show with TLC. And OutDaughtered fans are not shy about telling the OutDaughtered stars what they are doing wrong. But some fans recently praised the the Busby parents for how they are raising the twins.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Meghan McCain Makes A Bold Claim On The View

Uh-oh, Meghan McCain is back on "The View," and folks are again making a big deal of it. This time, the subject started out simply enough, introduced by Joy Behar: whether Olivia Rodrigo is stealing from Courtney Love's band Hole for her new promotional photos. Rodrigo is as hot as can be right now, with her new album "Sour" debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and its enormous hit single "Drivers License" still getting frequent airplay. Rodrigo also announced a livestream of her "Sour Prom Concert Film," with accompanying photos that look slightly similar to the cover of Hole's 1994 album "Live Through This." Love called Rodrigo out on social media for "stealing an original idea," but there are several questions surrounding even that comment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy