Where Is Alyson Stoner Today?

Uh-oh, Meghan McCain is back on "The View," and folks are again making a big deal of it. This time, the subject started out simply enough, introduced by Joy Behar: whether Olivia Rodrigo is stealing from Courtney Love's band Hole for her new promotional photos. Rodrigo is as hot as can be right now, with her new album "Sour" debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and its enormous hit single "Drivers License" still getting frequent airplay. Rodrigo also announced a livestream of her "Sour Prom Concert Film," with accompanying photos that look slightly similar to the cover of Hole's 1994 album "Live Through This." Love called Rodrigo out on social media for "stealing an original idea," but there are several questions surrounding even that comment.