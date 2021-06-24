Jones College faculty and staff accomplishments honored
Seventeen Jones College faculty and staff members were recently honored for their accomplishments in the workplace over the previous year. The Employee Appreciation Awards began in 2004 with funds contributed by retired JCJC President, Dr. Ronald Whitehead, and the college's Foundation, Inc. Finalists were selected and interviewed by the Faculty and Staff Recognition Program's Selection Committee. Prior to the employee recognition program, a picnic lunch and games were provided by the college and the JCJC Foundation Inc.