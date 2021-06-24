How Britney Spears Really Felt Prior To Speaking Out In Court

If there’s one thing about Britney Spears’s conservatorship mess that strikes a chord with us, it’s her parent’s lack of support. Sure, they both released statements through their lawyers, but this only occurred after their involvement in the chaos became hot in the media. Although her mother, Lynne Spears, was not directly a part of the conservatorship terms (her dad serves as the controller in the arrangement), it seems she hasn’t done much to stop it. However, Lynne finally voiced her thoughts on the situation in a new piece by Ronan Farrow, and it has us thinking that she was too afraid to say anything.