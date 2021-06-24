How Britney Spears Really Felt Prior To Speaking Out In Court
The #FreeBritney movement was kicked into turbo gear the moment Britney Spears spoke publicly about her conservatorship, which is controlled mostly by her father, for the first time in a hearing on June 23, per the Associated Press. Spears requested her statement to the judge be open for everyone to hear because she hasn't been able to speak for herself in the past 13 years. The judge did not allow the hearing to be recorded or filmed, but the press could listen to Spears speak live.