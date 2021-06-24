Cancel
Celebrities

How Britney Spears Really Felt Prior To Speaking Out In Court

By Kathleen Walsh
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The #FreeBritney movement was kicked into turbo gear the moment Britney Spears spoke publicly about her conservatorship, which is controlled mostly by her father, for the first time in a hearing on June 23, per the Associated Press. Spears requested her statement to the judge be open for everyone to hear because she hasn't been able to speak for herself in the past 13 years. The judge did not allow the hearing to be recorded or filmed, but the press could listen to Spears speak live.

Britney Spears
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' dad Jamie unrecognizable amid conservatorship battle

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Spears has been spotted for the first time since his daughter Britney Spears' bombshell testimony. Last week, the 39-year-old "Toxic" singer addressed the court for the first time since 2019 regarding her conservatorship and requested that the judge terminate it. The pop star alleged that the conservatorship was...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Britney Spears’s Mom Speaks Out About Conservatorship in Explosive Story By Ronan Farrow

If there’s one thing about Britney Spears’s conservatorship mess that strikes a chord with us, it’s her parent’s lack of support. Sure, they both released statements through their lawyers, but this only occurred after their involvement in the chaos became hot in the media. Although her mother, Lynne Spears, was not directly a part of the conservatorship terms (her dad serves as the controller in the arrangement), it seems she hasn’t done much to stop it. However, Lynne finally voiced her thoughts on the situation in a new piece by Ronan Farrow, and it has us thinking that she was too afraid to say anything.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Father Has Allegedly Spent a Massive Sum of Her Money to Fight Court Battle

As Britney Spears battles to end her conservatorship, her father, Jamie Spears allegedly spends massive amounts of her money in court. In new legal documents acquired by The Blast, Spears' current conservator Jodi Montgomery accused Jamie of spending $2 million of the pop star's money attempting to maintain control of her estate. Montgomery slams Jamie for his attempts to shift blame and claim that he hasn't had control of Spears' life for the last two years. "It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," Montgomery said.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out

Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship. During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing. Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Jamie Lynn Spears and Christina Aguilera speak out in support of Britney Spears

TODAY'S 4th of July BBQ Bracket: Vote for your favorite cookout food!. Jenna Bush Hager chats about the latest buzzy topics, trends and pop culture news. Today, we have the latest on Britney Spears, Dylan Dreyer does dessert with son Cal, and Hoda Kotb recaps her time with the U.S. women’s gymnastics team. Plus, an exclusive chat with Hoda and Jenna you can only see here!
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears speaks out in message about her ‘hope’ as she says she still has ‘more to share’

Britney Spears has said that she has “more to share” as she posted a message of “hope” days after her explosive court testimony about her conservatorship.Last week, the “Baby One More Time” singer appeared in court for the first time, expressing her desire to end her conservatorship. You can read her full testimony here.On Monday (28 June), the pop star took to Instagram to share a video of her vacationing in Maui. Captioning the video “Maui part 2”, the 39-year-old singer wrote: “Well damn … I did it again !!!! Maui part 2 !!!!! This footage is more current...
Los Angeles, CASFGate

Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney resigns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney on Tuesday filed documents to resign from her conservatorship, the latest of several such moves that have come in the fallout from the pop singer's comments in court decrying the legal arrangement that controls her money and affairs. Samuel Ingham III filed...

