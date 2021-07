Victor Robles got the key on a shoestring, which is apparently the key to the batter’s box, after he homered for the first time this season on Tuesday night in the nation’s capital, to drive in what ended up being the winning for the Washington Nationals in a 4-3 win over Tampa Bay’s Rays. Robles was excited enough that he held it up as he ran the gauntlet of high fives and attaboys in the Nats’ dugout, and the MASN cameras caught it.