Chicken wing shortage has Clarksville restaurants running out, changing menus
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A national chicken wing shortage is ruffling feathers at local restaurants, causing raised prices, limited menus and temporary closings. According to multiple news sources, the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions nationwide created a huge demand in the restaurant industry, and some suppliers, still operating at limited capacity, are struggling to keep up. What’s more, Texas-based chicken farmers lost millions of birds in February due to winter storms.clarksvillenow.com