Clarksville, TN

Chicken wing shortage has Clarksville restaurants running out, changing menus

By Casey Williams
clarksvillenow.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A national chicken wing shortage is ruffling feathers at local restaurants, causing raised prices, limited menus and temporary closings. According to multiple news sources, the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions nationwide created a huge demand in the restaurant industry, and some suppliers, still operating at limited capacity, are struggling to keep up. What’s more, Texas-based chicken farmers lost millions of birds in February due to winter storms.

clarksvillenow.com
#Chicken Wing#Winter Storms#Food Drink#Wing Stop#Fat Shack#Clarksville Now
