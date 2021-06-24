Cancel
Seattle, WA

Czech airline sues Boeing over losses related to 737 MAX

By Associated Press
KOMO News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — Czech airline Smartwings has filed a lawsuit against Boeing in Seattle for the damage to its business from grounding of the 737 MAX following fatal crashes. The suit was moved to King County Superior Court from a court in Boeing's headquarter city of Chicago. Smartwings is seeking...

Aerospace & DefenseInvestor's Business Daily

Boeing In Talks For Another Blockbuster Deal With Big Airline

Following a blockbuster deal with United Airlines (UAL), Boeing (BA) is reportedly in talks for Air France-KLM's biggest order ever. But rival Airbus (EADSY) is also in the mix. BA stock dipped. Air France-KLM is in the market for a 160 narrow-body jet order for its Transavia budget airline and...
Aerospace & DefenseCleanTechnica

Boeing, Alaska Airlines, & NOAA Team Up To Measure Greenhouse Gases Mid-Flight

Boeing, Alaska Airlines and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have teamed up to test the use of commercial aircraft to collect data on greenhouse gases. The tests will be part of Boeing’s ecoDemonstrator program, which since 2012 has been selecting promising and innovative technology and providing the opportunity for it to be tested in the air and make use of Boeing’s resources. NOAA operates four permanent observatories and monitors three of the most consequential greenhouse gases: nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide, and methane.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Where Has Ryanair Been Flying Its Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft?

It has now been almost a month since Ryanair took delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. While the airline’s rollout of the type has been slow as it gets to grips with its new plane, the type has been making its way around Europe. Simple Flying decided to take a look at where the airline is flying its special 197 seater variant of the Boeing 737 MAX.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Fiji Airways Takes Delivery Of Its Last Boeing 737 MAX

Fiji Airways has taken delivery of the last of five Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which it has on order. The latest delivery touched down in Nadi late on Sunday after a long journey across the Pacific Ocean from Boeing’s Seattle 737 facility. The world’s fleet of Boeing 737 MAX...
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

I went inside United's brand-new Boeing 737 Max 8 with all new seat-back television screens and saw how the airline is revolutionizing air travel

United Airlines is modernizing its fleet by installing seat-back entertainment screens on all narrow-body Boeing and Airbus planes. More than 2,800 selections of movies, television shows, games, music, and podcasts will be available. Larger overhead bins, mood lighting, in-seat power, and in-flight WiFi will also be installed. See more stories...
Aerospace & DefenseForbes

United Airlines Order A Boon For Boeing?

Recently, United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) announced an additional 200 plane order of Boeing (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX aircraft, raising hopes of a quick rebound in travel demand and alleviating concerns regarding MAX’s manufacturing shortcomings. Notably, the shares of United Airlines and Boeing remain 30% below pre-Covid levels despite a sizable recovery in passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints. United Airlines is expecting to observe strong cash generation assisted by rising passenger demand, while Boeing is likely to restart MAX production during the latter half of the year. Despite United and Boeing’s $4 billion and $7.5 billion of operating cash outflow last year (excluding the impact of $11 billion increase in inventories), both companies reported positive cash flow in the first quarter (excluding the impact of working capital changes for Boeing) – indicating an improvement in operating efficiency coupled with the favorable impact of government assistance. We highlight the historical trends in the company’s revenues, margins, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis, The Boeing Company Stock Has Lost 26% Since 2018?
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Austrian Airlines Deploys Boeing 777 to Greece

MIAMI – As Summer travel in Europe opens up, Austrian Airlines (OS) does so too by deploying its mighty Boeing 777 aircraft for just a 2.5 hr trip to the Island of Crete, Greece. Michael Trestl, Chief Sales Officer, noted in an OS press release that “The Austrians’ love of...
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Seventh Boeing 737 MAX Delivered to TUI

MIAMI – BOC Aviation Limited today announced it has delivered the seventh of seven new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft for lease to TUI Travel Aviation Finance Limited (X3). CFM LEAP-1B engines power the aircraft. BOC Aviation is a global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 549 aircraft...
Wichita, KSKAKE TV

United to buy 200 Boeing 737 MAX jets

Boeing and United Airlines today announced the carrier will buy an additional 200 737 MAX jets. Wichita's Spirit Aerosystems builds the fuselage for the 737 MAX. United's order includes 150 of the 737-10 model and 50 single aisle 737-8. The largest model in the family, the 737-10 seats up to...
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

United Airlines 737 MAX order encouraging news for local manufacturers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - United Airlines is taking advantage of low demand for new airplanes to try and stock up. The airline is purchasing 270 new planes from Boeing and Airbus, news that could soon benefit local manufacturers. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said the airline’s plan for the big order of Boeing 737 MAX jets is good news for Wichita. Those in the local aviation industry agree.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Incredible: Inside A Brand New United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8

On Tuesday, United Airlines officially debuted its stunning Boeing 737 MAX 8 to the public eye. Unveiled at an event at the airline’s hub at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), United will begin flying the jet next month. What is special about this aircraft is that the interior is not the standard United Airlines 737 MAX configuration. Instead, passengers will find a host of customer-friendly initiatives onboard, including seatback entertainment at every screen, power outlets, and more room for carry-on baggage.

