MIDDLEBURY — Carolyn M. Nixon, 77, of Middlebury, died June 15, 2021. She was born April 8, 1944, in Proctor to Charles and Ruth (Sanderson) Rule. She is survived by her children Howard Field IV and Stephanie Nixon; siblings Judy (Paul) Bilodeau, Charles (Kathleen) Rule, and Thomas (Susan) Rule; grandchildren Ashley Robinson, Kaylee Field, Cameron Forbes and Evan Forbes; and great-grandchild, Mila Rae. She was predeceased by her first husband, Howard Field III, and parents, Charles and Ruth Rule.addisonindependent.com