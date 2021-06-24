Cancel
Middlebury, VT

Carolyn M. Nixon, 77, of Middlebury

Addison Independent
 18 days ago

MIDDLEBURY — Carolyn M. Nixon, 77, of Middlebury, died June 15, 2021. She was born April 8, 1944, in Proctor to Charles and Ruth (Sanderson) Rule. She is survived by her children Howard Field IV and Stephanie Nixon; siblings Judy (Paul) Bilodeau, Charles (Kathleen) Rule, and Thomas (Susan) Rule; grandchildren Ashley Robinson, Kaylee Field, Cameron Forbes and Evan Forbes; and great-grandchild, Mila Rae. She was predeceased by her first husband, Howard Field III, and parents, Charles and Ruth Rule.

addisonindependent.com
