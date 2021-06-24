Cancel
New Haven, VT

John Reaney McKinley Jr., 86, of New Haven.

Addison Independent
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HAVEN — John Reaney McKinley Jr. passed away Wednesday June 16, 2021, in the company of his wife of 66 years, Myrdith, and their three children, Cindy, Wendy and Bill. John was born in New York City on Sept. 19, 1934, to John and Kennetha McKinley. In 1948, John moved to Middlebury, Vt., where he met many lifelong friends, especially Joel Fifield and Myrdith Benedict. John went on to graduate from Holderness and then UMass in 1956, where he studied Animal Husbandry and was a brother of Alpha Gamma Rho (AGR).

