Protest at State House over lack of transparency in budget process

Grants go out to arts and culture organizations in New Jersey. New Jersey may be open for business, but many arts and culture organizations are still struggling financially and there’s a big push to get them help on the local and federal levels. The Small Business Administration announced this week that 91 venues in New Jersey received a total of $52 million in grants from the Shuttered Venue Operator Grant program, The recipients include the Count Basie Theater, McCarter Theater and New Jersey Performing Arts Center. In the meantime, more than 60 smaller arts, culture and historical nonprofits have recently received funding from the New Jersey Arts and Culture Recovery fund. The fund has distributed $1.3 million in grants, according to Jeremy Grunin, co-chair of the fund. This is the latest round of grants. Earlier this year, the fund provided $2.6 million to more than 100 organizations.