Protest at State House over lack of transparency in budget process
Progressive groups decry lack of funding for undocumented workers. As the new state budget was being wrapped up in Trenton on Thursday, progressive groups protested outside the State House over what they saw as a rushed process that lacked funding for key items despite New Jersey’s windfall of cash. Protesters from such groups as New Jersey Policy Perspective, New Jersey Working Families Alliance, Make the Road New Jersey, Wind of the Spirit and the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice were especially critical of the lack of funding for undocumented workers in the historically large budget.www.njspotlight.com