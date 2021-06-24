Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Mexico rejected tainted pork at U.S. border before barring Smithfield plant

Agriculture Online
 18 days ago

MEXICO CITY, June 24 (Reuters) - Mexican inspectors have rejected three pork skin cargos at the U.S.-Mexico border since April from the biggest U.S. pork plant operated by industry giant Smithfield Foods as well as another shipper, the country's health safety agency told Reuters. In Mexico, pork skins are mostly...

www.agriculture.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithfield Foods#U S#Reuters#Mexican#American#Wh Group#Rava Forwarding Inc#Rava Facilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Place
Mexico City
Country
China
Related
Agriculturekiwaradio.com

U.S. Export Sales Report for 7-9-2021

IARN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture released its weekly U.S. Export Sales Report on Friday. Nothing crazy came out of this week’s report. Allendale commodity broker Greg McBride said old crop sales continue to be on the weaker side of things, but it’s not necessarily a huge cause for concern.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures rally after U.S. slashes harvest estimates

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures climbed on Monday on lower-than-expected production estimates for domestic crops damaged by searing weather and drought, analysts said. Corn and soybean futures also jumped. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a monthly report, slashed its harvest outlook for spring wheat other than...
Agriculturekiwaradio.com

U.S. beef and pork capitalizing on Mexico’s “Buy Local” trend

IARN — With the COVID-19 pandemic sparking a nationwide ‘Buy Local’ campaign in Mexico, the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) found a creative way to appeal to consumers’ desire to support local agriculture. USMEF-Mexico, with support from the Beef Checkoff Program, the National Pork Board, and the Illinois Soybean Association,...
PoliticsWBUR

Mexico's National Guard Remains A Force At U.S. Border

Mexico's National Guard is trained to fight drug crime. But as Angela Kocherga of KTEP reports, many of the troops have spent the last two years protecting the U.S. border so migrants from Central America can't cross. This segment airs on June 30, 2021. Audio will be available after the...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Mexico suggests tweaked border restrictions with U.S. as vaccinations advance

MEXICO CITY, June 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday the Mexican government had suggested to U.S. counterparts that travel restrictions on their shared border should change as vaccination programs advance. Restrictions on non-essential travel over the U.S.-Mexico border were first imposed in March 2020 in...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn firms for first time in six sessions, USDA report eyed

CANBERRA, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged higher on Monday for the first time in six sessions as traders readied for a widely watched supply-demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Soybeans inched higher for a second straight session, while wheat ticked lower for a seventh...
Public Health740thefan.com

Mexico reports 3,074 new COVID-19 cases, 89 more deaths

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Monday reported 3,074 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 89 more fatalities, bringing total figures to 2,593,574 infections and 235,058 deaths. The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently...
Advocacy94.3 Jack FM

Mexico president calls for end to Cuba trade embargo after protests

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba should be ended to help its people, after the biggest anti-government protests in decades broke out on the island fueled by anger over shortages in basic goods. “The truth is that...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures jump on lower-than-expected domestic harvest estimates

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures climbed on Monday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicted the nation's harvest will fall short of analyst expectations. * The USDA in a monthly crop report estimated the U.S. all-wheat production at 1.746 billion bushels, below the average of analysts' estimates of 1.847 billion. * Traders focused on dramatic reductions in estimates for durum wheat and spring wheat other than durum. * Other spring wheat production is forecast at 345 million bushels, down 41% from last year, with an average yield of 30.7 bushels per acre, according to the USDA. If realized, that would be the lowest yield since 2002. * The USDA, in a separate report due at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT), is expected to rate 16% of the nation's spring wheat crop as good to excellent, unchanged from last week, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. * An unprecedented heat wave and ongoing drought in the U.S. Pacific Northwest is damaging white wheat coveted by Asian buyers. * MGEX September spring wheat settled 43 cents higher at $8.57-1/4 per bushel and approached a recent contract high. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended 25-3/4 cents stronger at $6.40-3/4 per bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery advanced 21-1/4 cents to $6.15-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy futures mixed before U.S. plantings, stocks reports

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures were mixed on Tuesday as traders adjusted positions ahead of key U.S. reports on crop plantings and inventories. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday is expected to increase its estimate for corn plantings by about 3%...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures rise as U.S. trims pork production estimates

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures jumped on Monday as the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its domestic pork production estimates for this year and next year. The USDA cut its production estimates because of reduced expectations for commercial hog slaughtering in the second half...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Kazakh president fires agriculture minister as drought hits farmers

NUR-SULTAN, July 10 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's president sacked Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov on Saturday, saying his ministry had not done enough to tackle the impact of a drought affecting farmers in several regions. Farmers in parts of the grains-producing country and neighbouring Central Asian states are struggling with extreme heat...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Hundreds flock to see a 20-inch dwarf cow at a Bangladesh farm

July 10 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people are ignoring coronavirus restrictions and flocking to a farm in Bangladesh to see a 20-inch (51-cm) tall cow that its keepers say is the world's shortest. The miniature cow, named Rani, is 20 inches tall and 26 inches (66 cm) long, weighing 26...
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

Broad-Based Growth Drives U.S. Beef and Pork Exports to New Heights

(NAFB) – U.S. beef and pork export value shattered previous records in May, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Announced this week, beef exports also reached a new volume high in May, while pork export volume was the third-largest on record. USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom states, “The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy