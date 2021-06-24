Davenport woman pleads guilty in child endangerment case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman charged after her 2-year-old child suffered a perforated bowel and several rib fractures in July has pleaded guilty. Scott County courts records show Taylor Rae Moss, 25, on June 16 filed a written plea to two counts of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and one count of neglect of a dependent person, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.www.kwqc.com