Tennessee State

Governor's Early Literacy Foundation book delivery program returning for second year

WBIR
WBIR
 17 days ago
TENNESSEE, USA — A program that provides students, teachers and families with resources to support learning will continue for a second year, according to officials. The Governor's Early Literacy Foundation works to prevent "summer slide" learning loss. As students spend time away from school, their proficiencies in reading, writing and mathematics can fall. So, the foundation has organized many programs to ensure students retain what they learned during the school year.

www.wbir.com
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
