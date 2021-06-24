Governor's Early Literacy Foundation book delivery program returning for second year
TENNESSEE, USA — A program that provides students, teachers and families with resources to support learning will continue for a second year, according to officials. The Governor's Early Literacy Foundation works to prevent "summer slide" learning loss. As students spend time away from school, their proficiencies in reading, writing and mathematics can fall. So, the foundation has organized many programs to ensure students retain what they learned during the school year.www.wbir.com