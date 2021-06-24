Britney Is Far From The Only Female Musician Who Has Had To Fight For Autonomy

Jamie Lynn Spears has broken her silence surrounding her older sister Britney Spears’s conservatorship.Posting to her Instagram story, the former Zoey 101 star doubled down on the behind-the-scenes support she’d given her sister over the years.“I just want to take a second to address a few things,” Jamie Lynn began. “The only reason I haven't before is because I felt like until my sister is able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn't my place or it wasn't the right thing to do. Now that she has very clearly...