Britney Is Far From The Only Female Musician Who Has Had To Fight For Autonomy

delawarepublic.org
 18 days ago

Britney Spears asked an LA County judge to end her father's control over her life via a conservatorship. Musicians, especially female ones, have been subject to various forms of control for decades.

www.delawarepublic.org
Celebrities

As Britney Spears battles to end her conservatorship, her father, Jamie Spears allegedly spends massive amounts of her money in court. In new legal documents acquired by The Blast, Spears' current conservator Jodi Montgomery accused Jamie of spending $2 million of the pop star's money attempting to maintain control of her estate. Montgomery slams Jamie for his attempts to shift blame and claim that he hasn't had control of Spears' life for the last two years. "It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," Montgomery said.
InsideHook

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied a request by Britney Spears’s legal team to remove her father Jamie from his role as conservator of her $60 million estate. But despite the setback, there’s still hope for the pop star and the countless fans who were moved by her recent testimony, in which she referred to the conservatorship she’s been living under for nearly 13 years as “abusive,” claimed she was forced to take lithium against her will and revealed she has not been allowed to remove her IUD to try to have another child.
“I’m not here to be anyone’s slave,” Britney Spears said, point blank, when she addressed the court during her June 23 hearing. In her statement, she described in painstaking detail the alleged abuse she's suffered under her 13-year conservatorship, including claims that she’d been forced to take lithium and has been barred from removing her IUD. After years of silence, her candid words shocked the public and proved to be a major milestone in her long-fought court battle to regain her independence. But as jarring as her words were to hear, they also validated #FreeBritney, the 11-year-old movement started and maintained by activist fans to end Spears’ conservatorship.
Jamie Lynn Spears has broken her silence surrounding her older sister Britney Spears’s conservatorship.Posting to her Instagram story, the former Zoey 101 star doubled down on the behind-the-scenes support she’d given her sister over the years.“I just want to take a second to address a few things,” Jamie Lynn began. “The only reason I haven't before is because I felt like until my sister is able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn't my place or it wasn't the right thing to do. Now that she has very clearly...
After Britney Spears’ shocking testimony about her conservatorship and the fight to end it, the world was left in disbelief and shock over the allegations she made. In the 24-minute hearing, Spears finally let people know about the legal agreement she has been in since 2008, and how lawyers and her father are allegedly controlling her life.
EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Spears has been spotted for the first time since his daughter Britney Spears' bombshell testimony. Last week, the 39-year-old "Toxic" singer addressed the court for the first time since 2019 regarding her conservatorship and requested that the judge terminate it. The pop star alleged that the conservatorship was...
For Britney Spears, Jan. 3, 2008, was the day everything went wrong. After a string of defiant acts, which included shaving her head and swinging her umbrella at a paparazzo's car, she refused to surrender her then-year-old son, Jayden, to ex-husband Kevin Federline's bodyguard amid a custody dispute over her two children. Photographers swarmed Spears' Los Angeles home after Federline's lawyer called police — snapping photos as the star was hoisted into an ambulance, wig askew, after firefighters moved in to place her on an involuntary psychiatric hold. Thirteen years later, America's queen of pop is still paying for that day — financially, physically, emotionally and psychologically.
No other news gets you surprised and swelling with pride at the same time as much as hearing that someone from your city has made it big. A lot of people seem to think that celebrities or musicians like a famous female guitarist, only come from rich cities and neighborhoods, like 90210 and New York. What most people often forget is that talent also exists outside the big cities and new and even more wonderful […]
Britney Spears' messy conservatorship battle keeps raging on, much to her fans' dismay. However, while the pop legend isn't #free just yet, her supporters can take comfort in knowing that she appears to be in good spirits. In a recent Instagram post, her playful personality was on display as she made a funny observation about her boyfriend, fitness model Sam Asghari.
Pink is anything but meek. At least that’s the message behind a new platform aimed at female empowerment and networking through performance, partnerships, and music called Gritty in Pink. Founded by Shira Yevin –the woman behind the popular Shiragirl Stage featuring women rockers on the Vans Warped Tour– G.I.P. has been spreading its message and vibe, highlighting musicians, artists and creators via livestreams in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns.
Britney Spears is apparently doubling down on her desire to have kids with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, because she’s touting his daddy looks. The singer posted photos this weekend of her and Sam on a hike in the great outdoors, where they’re both leaning up against a tree along a path … posing and looking cute together.

