One Good Thing: Madison James Flyaway Sticks are Awesome

Welcome back to One Good Thing! We're outdoors again, soaking up the summer and prepping for a big GRILL SEASON (we actually grilled all last weekend over the 4th. We had 12 people for the weekend – kids and laundry everywhere – but grilling outside got everyone out of the house, got the guys cooking and the food was delicious). I had never actually deep cleaned my grill – only brushed it down – but after a little research I discovered this easy trick for getting it back to its original shiny self. Check out the video, try using the oven cleaner (secret sauce) and let me know how it goes for you in the comments below.