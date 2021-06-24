Cancel
Pets

One Good Thing: Madison James Flyaway Sticks are Awesome

By Maxwell Ryan
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 18 days ago

Welcome back to One Good Thing STILL AT HOME!!! And also this week outside. Okay, full disclosure, Hands and I are playing around with our format and having fun. I’ve also chosen to go deep on insect repellants, because it’s a personal passion and I’ve been finding a bunch of really interesting new solutions. SO, this week I want to introduce you to these HUGE natural flyaway sticks by a company I’d never heard of before, which are truly lovely, elegant and conversation starters. Come jump right in and leave me your comments here and on Instagram. We’re solving problems, learning and having fun.

