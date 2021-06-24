Cancel
Moline, IL

FBI says number of cyber crime cases involving kids double from 2019 to 2020

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOLINE, Ill. — The threat of online predators is rising at an alarming rate. From 2018 to 2020 the amount of cyber crime involving children victims has more than doubled. "Children and teenagers typically don't want to report these crimes. They are hesitant, they're embarassed and don't want to get in trouble. So we see a few cases trickling in here or there, but generally that's the tip of the iceberg." Said Special Agent Siobhan Johnson with the Federal Bureau of Investigation - Chicago.

