Severe Weather Statement issued for Merrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Merrick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ADAMS...SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON...SOUTHWESTERN MERRICK AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prosser, or 11 miles northwest of Hastings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter size hail at 400 PM near Prosser. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Doniphan and Hansen around 415 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Giltner and Phillips. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 301 and 331. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH