Severe Weather Statement issued for Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chippewa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHIPPEWA COUNTY At 403 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Chippewa Falls, or 12 miles northeast of Eau Claire, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Wissota. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov