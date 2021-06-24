Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chippewa County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chippewa by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chippewa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHIPPEWA COUNTY At 403 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Chippewa Falls, or 12 miles northeast of Eau Claire, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Wissota. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chippewa County, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Tornado
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Democrats to flee state in effort to block GOP-backed voting restrictions

With Republican-backed voting bills moving rapidly through a special session of the state Legislature, Texas Democrats are planning to make a break for it — again. At least 58 Democratic members of the state House of Representatives are expected to bolt from Austin on Monday in an effort to block the measures from advancing, a source familiar with the plans told NBC News. The unusual move, akin to what Democrats did in 2003, would paralyze the chamber, stopping business until the lawmakers return to town or the session ends.
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's captain, manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21,...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO Director-General...

Comments / 0

Community Policy