L.I.N.K. Educate -- Professional Safety is Key in Today's Workplace

Whether you are steadily plugging away at your current job this summer or are looking for an absolutely amazing new job to sink your teeth into, you may be noticing a little bit of a summer slump. It's only June, but sometimes you can't help but notice that you just don't feel as motivated lately as you did in the fall or winter. That being said, it can be hard to get out of a professional funk and make sure you still feel like you're growing in your career.