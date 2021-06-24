L.I.N.K. Educate -- Professional Safety is Key in Today's Workplace
Associate editor Brielle Jaekel dives into how technology affects safety in the supply chain now that technology has taken over, with Will Eadie, CRO at WorkJam.www.sdcexec.com
Associate editor Brielle Jaekel dives into how technology affects safety in the supply chain now that technology has taken over, with Will Eadie, CRO at WorkJam.www.sdcexec.com
For nearly 20 years Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) has been the only magazine in the Supply Chain industry covering the entire global supply chain that focuses on ROI, professional development and change management, all in a solutions-based format.https://www.sdcexec.com/
Comments / 0