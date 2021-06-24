Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

L.I.N.K. Educate -- Professional Safety is Key in Today's Workplace

By Brielle Jaekel
Posted by 
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Associate editor Brielle Jaekel dives into how technology affects safety in the supply chain now that technology has taken over, with Will Eadie, CRO at WorkJam.

www.sdcexec.com

Comments / 0

Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Fort Atkinson, WI
11
Followers
28
Post
62
Views
ABOUT

For nearly 20 years Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) has been the only magazine in the Supply Chain industry covering the entire global supply chain that focuses on ROI, professional development and change management, all in a solutions-based format.

 https://www.sdcexec.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workjam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Career Development & AdviceCIO

Candid conversations: HR and IT professionals talk about the changing workplace

With the sudden rise of remote work, tech has become the essential tether between employees, the company, and teammates. That means HR and IT need to partner closely and collaborate in new ways. From an employee’s first day on the job through every step along their career development path, HR and IT partnerships have a new emphasis. They must now even more deeply coordinate efforts to deliver a positive, secure, and productive work environment for a workforce destined to be more and more remote.
Public HealthOccupational Health Safety

The Post-Pandemic Reframing of Workplace Safety

Looking into the future, employers must reframe how they think about workplace safety, health and wellness. In this episode, editor Sydny Shepard and Blackline Safety Chief Revenue Officer Sean Stinson discuss the issues on the forefront and how companies can mitigate them. The pandemic has changed much about the way...
IndustryWilliston Daily Herald

The Future of Safety (Professionals) & A Grisly Past

Safety professionals are a relatively new addition to our industries. I recently watched “There Will be Blood” again with my other half (it was her first time) and she remarked on how rudimentary the process of drilling was, almost fictitious. The movie spans about 30 years of oil & gas extraction and you can see the rapid, massive improvements over that time. From buckets and dropping bits to tools, casing and pipelines.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Thesis Launches To Help Institutions Modernize And Thrive In Today's Higher Education Marketplace

LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thesis today announced the launch of its new SIS business, delivering modern student systems to meet growing demand from educational institutions. Formerly organized as a line of business of Unit4, a global leader in enterprise cloud software for people-centric organizations, Thesis is now a separate business dedicated to student system solutions in global higher education markets.
EconomySupply & Demand Chain Executive

HICX Survey Underscores Need to Improve Supplier Relationships

When it comes to data management and onboarding suppliers, there is a vast difference between what enterprises perceive is working well and the actual experience. In fact, 98% of respondents to an HICX survey believe it is effortless for suppliers to submit and update their data, while over three quarters feel they are best-in-class to do business with.
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Traction Because Of Delta Variant

The petition on Change.org demanding stimulus checks every month until the end of the pandemic has continued gaining momentum. In recent days, the moment was sped up by warnings from health experts regarding the Delta variant. Delta Variant Fears Renew Spark For Fourth Stimulus Check. Health experts have warned that...
Businessptproductsonline.com

WorkWell Unveils New Branding and Affirms Workplace Safety Commitment

WorkWell debuts its new new brand identity and website reflecting its industry leadership in workplace safety and its innovative and resilient spirit. The redesigned website offers immediate access to essential service and company information through a streamlined user interface and easy navigation. The website functionality enables customers and visitors to learn more easily about WorkWell’s musculoskeletal (MSK) wellness services and programs and quickly access helpful information.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Virtual Programming Offers Unprecedented Access to Education for Cheese Professionals

DENVER (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Attendees at the 38th Annual American Cheese Society (ACS) Conference will have unprecedented access to educational programming and expertise for three months after the July 28-30, 2021, virtual event, organizers announced today. The conference, which gathers artisan cheesemakers, industry professionals, purchasers, and influencers from the United States, Canada, and Europe each year, will broaden its access, scope, and value thanks to a virtual platform. Unlimited by physical exhibition space or geographic location, the 2021 conference offers a global audience of cheese professionals a unique opportunity to attend the full offering of seminars and workshops. Registration is open at https://www.cheesesociety.org/2021-conference/. 2021 attendees will be recognized for their support at the 39th ACS Annual Conference, to be held in Portland from July 20-23, 2022.
New York City, NYStamford Advocate

Mediaplanet Launches Future of Higher Education Campaign Today

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. In collaboration with the industry’s most respected higher education associations and thought leaders to explore the changing landscape of higher education, Mediaplanet today announces the launch of its June 2021 edition of their campaign, "Future of Higher Education Technology." This campaign addresses a range of topics and industries including leveling the benefits of online proctoring software, how 5G network can impact the efficiency of higher education institutions, and why IAQ solutions are becoming increasingly important. It is authored by leaders such as NACUBO, The Dept. of Education, Daphne Koller, Steve Wozniak, The Society for University & College Planning (SCUP), & more.
Adrian, MOOccupational Health Safety

Grain Facility Cited for Workplace Safety Failures Following Dust Explosion

OSHA fines West Central Agri Services for safety violations leaving a worker severely injured. An explosion that seriously injured an employee at MFA Enterprises Inc., operating as West Central Agri Services, caused the main elevator at an Adrian, MO grain loading facility to get destroyed. This was believed to have stemmed from potential dust ignition sources. OSHA cited the grain-handling facility for one willful and six serious safety violations with proposed penalties of $215,525. OSHA’s investigation of the December 31, 2020 explosion showed that the company failed to equip bucket elevators with monitoring devices that notify workers when a belt is slipping, potentially causing friction that could ignite grain dust.
ComputersMySanAntonio

Up your professional productivity with this $30 Google Workplace training

Whether you are steadily plugging away at your current job this summer or are looking for an absolutely amazing new job to sink your teeth into, you may be noticing a little bit of a summer slump. It's only June, but sometimes you can't help but notice that you just don't feel as motivated lately as you did in the fall or winter. That being said, it can be hard to get out of a professional funk and make sure you still feel like you're growing in your career.
TechnologySupply & Demand Chain Executive

The Need for Smarter IoT Supply Chain Management in a Connected World

As original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) adjust to the realities of a connected world, they are experiencing a slew of supply chain and product development challenges with the Internet of Things (IoT) technology. In Jabil’s 2020 Smart Home Technology Trends Survey, top challenges included the complexity of supply chains; lack of reference architecture referencing both hardware and software; and consumer expectations on delivery times.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

American Hospital Association seeks extension for hospitals to follow COVID-19 workplace safety rules

The American Hospital Association is calling for an extension for facilities to comply with new COVID-19 workplace safety rules for healthcare. The U.S. Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration released an emergency temporary standard for healthcare workers June 10. The standard — which applies to healthcare settings where suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients are treated — takes effect once published in the federal register, which occurred June 21. The compliance deadline for most provisions is within 14 days and within 30 days for the remaining provisions.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Is A Financial Education The Key To Being A Successful Manager?

When asked what traits are needed to be a world-leading CEO, the majority of people would likely opt for the managerial buzzwords like having strong leadership skills, thinking innovatively or being charismatic. But, are we perhaps overlooking one skilful trait which all world-leading CEOs have – strong financial knowledge?. In...
TechnologyCIO

Driving Automation via Cross-Company Collaboration

In an earlier post, we pointed out that scaling automations across an enterprise requires close coordination and collaboration between an organization’s IT, operations, and business units. One recent study by Forrester Research, however, indicated that fewer than 20% of organizations regularly assessed the alignment among all these units as it related to their automation initiatives. The study also found that more than three-quarters of the organizations surveyed didn’t have an automation center of excellence (CoE).
Technologyvmware.com

Become a VMware Certified Advanced Professional (VCAP) Today

VMware is proud to announce that another IT professional from Papua New Guinea, has joined the ranks of the elite and now can be called VMware Certified Advanced Professional (VCAP) thanks to their VMware certification. This individual became just the latest problem solver around the globe to acquire a library of on-demand IT skills.

Comments / 0

Community Policy