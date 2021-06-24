Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Horford Looking Forward to ‘Fresh Start’ in Return to Boston

NBA
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAl Horford is back in Boston, and he’s got some unfinished business to take care of with the Celtics. Five years ago, the veteran center signed with Boston and embarked on a mission to help bring the city its 18th NBA championship. The C’s came close during his first two years, making it to the Eastern Conference Finals during consecutive postseasons. But in Year 3, the team took a step back and failed to emerge from the second round.

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
Person
Marcus Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Nba Championship#Celtics#Okc#Banner 18
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics: 3 ways Robert Williams-Al Horford duo can change offense

Boston Celtics (Photo by Ashley Landis - Pool/Getty Images) It’s been a minute since the Boston Celtics had a complete frontcourt. Danny Ainge had done an abysmal job at rebounding from losing Al Horford and Aron Baynes for the past two seasons, replacing them with defensive liabilities and undersized bigs. And, as much as I love Daniel Theis, in a conference with Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo, he cannot be this team’s high-minute big.
NBAPosted by
Forbes

Why The Boston Celtics Are Okay With Receiving An Older Al Horford

Nostalgia is a powerful drug. Boston Celtics fans have fond memories of Al Horford thanks to his first go-around with the team but they should temper their expectations. The Al Horford returning to the team this upcoming season will be a rather different player. Horford’s now 35 years old and has had disappointing stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Oklahoma City Thunder under his belt. What can we expect from the aging big man during his second stint with the team?
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics: These 2 Tristan Thompson-Aaron Nesmith trades return starting PG

Boston Celtics Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports. If you’ve been reading Hardwood Houdini in recent weeks, you’ll know that the minute Kemba Walker was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder, our minds immediately shifted to who will occupy the point guard spot for the Boston Celtics in his stead.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 things Jaylen Brown must improve on to win MIP

The Boston Celtics had few bright spots last season as they struggled to string together wins and stay healthy. One of those bright spots was Jaylen Brown, who improved drastically as a scorer and made strides as a passer. With Hayward gone and Kemba Walker out for a large chunk of the season, Brown’s offensive responsibilities grew, and he was up to the challenge. He did a great job playing off of Jayson Tatum and did his best to lead Brad Stevens’ insufficient bench personnel.
NBANBA

Giannis, Paul trying to avoid ring-less list of Bucks and Suns legends

Chris Paul and Giannis Antetokounmpo are a championship away from fulfilling their destiny, and there’s also the flip-side: Whichever of them loses this Finals will add his name to a lengthy list of star players who never won with Phoenix or Milwaukee. In their combined history which dates back to...
NBAchatsports.com

Celtics Rumors: Trade Jaylen Brown For Jaren Jackson? Marcus Smart Start At PG? Sign Patty Mills?

Celtics rumors continue to sizzle on the grill with the NBA Finals underway, NBA Free Agency not far off in the distance and the 2021 NBA Draft just a couple of weeks away. Celtics free agency rumors and Celtics trade rumors are what we’re hitting today. Would you trade Jaylen Brown in a deal that brings back Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Memphis Grizzlies? The answer should be no! Will Marcus Smart start at point guard next season? Could the Celtics sign Patty Mills, Tomas Satoransky, TJ McConnell or Elfrid Payton? Celtics Today host Chase Senior has your Celtics news and rumors.
NBAchatsports.com

Stars are starting to align for the Boston Celtics and Ben Simmons

Prior to this year's playoffs there was no way the Celtics could have traded for Ben Simmons without giving up either Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum. Simmons along with Joel Embiid were the superstar faces of the Philadelphia 76ers who had just finished the season with the best record in the Eastern Conference.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 things Jayson Tatum needs to improve on in 2021-22

The last two seasons of Jayson Tatum’s career with the Boston Celtics have been full of spontaneous breakouts and adding new skills at random points inside the season. He put together his defense last year, he laid a foundation for his playmaking in the bubble, and this year he figured out his scoring woes at the basket.
NBAnbcboston.com

If Bulls Pursue Lonzo Ball, Could Celtics Swoop in for Tomas Satoransky?

Forsberg: Could C's swoop in for Satoransky? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If the Chicago Bulls seek a big-splash upgrade at the point guard spot this summer, it could open the door for the Boston Celtics to pursue Tomas Satoransky to add backcourt depth. The Athletic reported Tuesday that...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: John Collins traded to Cs in latest B/R piece

Once the 2020-21 campaign came to its bitter end during the early days of June, fans and media alike all were under the impression that the Boston Celtics would be looking to make some sizeable shakeups to their organization this summer in an effort to better position themselves for greater success come 2021-22.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 big men to target at No. 45 in 2021 NBA Draft

For anyone thinking the Boston Celtics need size, new president of basketball operations Brad Stevens showed he agrees with you. In a big move, he traded Kemba Walker, the 16th overall selection and a 2025 second round pick to Oklahoma City for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second round pick.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Thunder trade is centered on Kemba Walker to New York

This offseason is surely going to be full of well-known players being on the move and we have already seen some of this occur as the Oklahoma City Thunder were the first team to be a part of a big trade this NBA offseason. A few weeks ago, the Thunder and the Celtics agreed on a deal that would send Kemba Walker to OKC and Al Horford back to Boston.
NBAcelticslife.com

Yam Madar compared to Rajon Rondo and I'm just going to roll with it

Could Danny Ainge's final draft selection be his parting gift to Celtics fans on par with one of his greatest selections from fifteen years back? According to Yam Madar's trainer since he was 12 years old, Yogev Berdugo, Rajon Rondo is who he sees in the Celtics young 2020 draftee.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 2 Collin Sexton trade ideas worth considering

Though there are still two teams fighting it out in the 2021 NBA Finals for the highly coveted Larry O’Brien Trophy, for 28 other teams the offseason is in full swing and, for the Boston Celtics, it has been for quite some time now. After being bounced in round-one by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy