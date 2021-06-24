Horford Looking Forward to ‘Fresh Start’ in Return to Boston
Al Horford is back in Boston, and he’s got some unfinished business to take care of with the Celtics. Five years ago, the veteran center signed with Boston and embarked on a mission to help bring the city its 18th NBA championship. The C’s came close during his first two years, making it to the Eastern Conference Finals during consecutive postseasons. But in Year 3, the team took a step back and failed to emerge from the second round.www.nba.com
