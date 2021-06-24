Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Suspect in death of Maryland woman wanted in other attacks

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A man suspected in the stabbing death on a downtown Chicago street of a Maryland graduate student over the weekend is also wanted for attacking two other women, police revealed Thursday in a community alert.

The man, who is possibly homeless, is suspected of stabbing to death 31-year-old Anat Kimchi, 31. She was walking along a downtown street Saturday afternoon when she was attacked. Kimchi was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her family says Kimchi, who was in a University of Maryland doctoral criminology and criminal justice program, was in Chicago visiting friends.

According to police the same man on June 10, struck a 25-year-old woman in the head from behind as she walked along a downtown street. The woman was hospitalized.

On June 13, police say the man struck a 50-year-old woman with an object several times and took personal items the woman dropped. The woman treated for head lacerations.

Earlier this week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said police knew who stabbed Kimchi and were scouring various homeless encampments for the man.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

504K+
Followers
273K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
State
Maryland State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Woman Wanted#Downtown Chicago#Ap#University Of Maryland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Man shoots ex-girlfriend, new beaux; kills self in bar

LAKE WALES, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida man shot his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in a bar before fatally shooting himself, authorities said Monday. Kevin Cooper, 41, of Lake Wales, Florida, had been harassing his ex-girlfriend with calls, upset that she had ended their relationship and begun seeing another man, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Associated Press

Police: Man asked for room with balcony near All-Star Game

DENVER (AP) — A man described by authorities as the leader of a group of four people arrested with more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a Denver hotel near events planned for the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game asked to stay extend his stay and requested another room with a balcony, according to arrest documents released Monday.
Posted by
The Associated Press

3 men arrested in fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 7-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet inside her Utah home, authorities said. The girl died at Heber Valley Hospital on Friday night, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said. The child’s name was not released.
Woodbridge Township, NJPosted by
The Associated Press

Prosecutors: 4 wounded in shooting at New Jersey hotel

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — A shooting early Monday at a central New Jersey hotel left four people wounded, authorities said. Woodbridge police responded to the Delta Hotels around 2:45 a.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims were soon located and were taken to a hospital, where they were being treated for undisclosed injuries. Further details on their conditions were not disclosed.
Salem, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

Man shot by Salem police identified

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State police have identified the man shot by a Salem police officer over the weekend in northeast Salem. Officers responded at about 11:20 p.m. Friday to a domestic violence call involving 23-year-old Arcadio Castillo III, of Salem, who was allegedly armed with a knife, The Statesman Journal reported.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Public, media barred from jury selection in sheriff’s trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a longtime Alabama sheriff accused on theft and ethics charges, but news outlets and the public were barred from attending jury selection. News outlets report that potential jurors reported for jury selection for the trial of Limestone County...
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
The Associated Press

Newspaper: Homicides in Las Vegas-area up 14% so far in 2021

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas area has seen an increase in homicides the first half of this year, compared with the previous two years, a newspaper tally found. After a decrease in 2019, Clark County homicide cases rose 37% in 2020 and went up again in the first half of 2021, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday. There were 75 killings from January to June compared with 66 slayings in the first six months of last year, a 14% increase.

Comments / 1

Community Policy