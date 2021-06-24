Surprise proposal to transfer Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake to state control draws opposition from tourism officials
GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Two decades ago, leaders in Ashtabula County agreed to pay for the construction of a new state park lodge because Ohio couldn’t afford it. The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, which opened in 2004, quickly became a crown jewel in the state park system, drawing thousands to the far northeast corner of the state for wine tours, family adventure and beautiful Lake Erie views.www.cleveland.com