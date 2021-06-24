Robotic Surgery a ‘Game Changer’ in Complex Surgeries at Broward Health Coral Springs
For over a decade, Broward Health Coral Springs has provided surgeons the ability to perform complex surgeries using the assistance of an advanced robot. Robotic surgery consists of a surgeon console, patient-side cart, and vision cart, allowing doctors to view 3DHD imagery of organs, vessels, and lymph nodes while operating on patients with mechanical arms ingeniously programmed to wield the smallest of tools.parklandtalk.com