All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Summer is road-trip season; the time to fill up your trunk, roll down your windows, and have a bit of an adventure. Yet the problem of making untold hours in the car actually fun is a persistent one. Music helps, of course, as do games—but nothing can entertain and edify quite like a good audiobook. (There’s a reason that books on tape were such a thing!) Whether you’re in the market for a twisty thriller or a moving biography; a collection of uproariously funny essays or a steamy new novel, here are seven books to enjoy on your way to wherever it is you may be going.