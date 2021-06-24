Simms likes 49ers QB Trey Lance’s running ability but feels it may be overrated
838 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance came in at No. 38 in NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms' ranking of the top 40 NFL quarterbacks. By comparison, New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones sits at No. 30 on the list. Kellen Mond, a third-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings, sits one spot ahead of Lance, at No. 37.www.49erswebzone.com