Big West Basketball Championships coming to Henderson

The Big West announced today a new multi-year agreement to bring the Big West Basketball Championships to the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson beginning in March of 2022. The $84 million, 6,000 seat Dollar Loan Center will be completed next February. In addition to hosting the Big West’s signature event for the next three years, Dollar Loan Center is home to the Henderson Silver Knights, the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, the Vegas Indoor Football League franchise and the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame.