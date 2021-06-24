Antioch Wants to Become the Bay Area's Next Big Marijuana Hub
The East Bay city of Antioch is aiming to be the "cannabis capital of Northern California" with the approval of two major cannabis cultivation and distribution facilities. On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council unanimously approved a use permit for San Francisco-based cannabis company Radix Growth to take over a former Kmart store that has been empty for three years. Radix Growth has plans to turn the 95,000 square-foot space on E. 18th Street into an indoor cultivation facility, distribution warehouse, delivery service, and retail dispensary.sfist.com