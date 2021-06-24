Cancel
Google delays FLoC rollout until 2023

By Ron Amadeo
Ars Technica
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle's plan to upend web advertising and user tracking by dropping third-party cookie support in Chrome has been delayed. Most browsers block third-party tracking cookies now, but Google—the world's largest advertising company—wasn't going to follow suit without protecting its business model first. The company's replacement plan for cookies is a controversial system called "FLoC," but after many big Internet players came out against the idea (and the EU launched an antitrust investigation into the plan) Google now says that "it's become clear that more time is needed across the ecosystem to get this right." The new timeline pushes back the death of third-party cookies by about a year and a half.

