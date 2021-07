DENVER — Baseball, and its softball offshoot, is still very good to Vinny Castilla. The former Rockies third baseman managed the National League team to a decisive, 8-3, win over the American League in the All Star Futures Game on Sunday afternoon at Coors Field. Then in the All Star Celebrity Softball Game nightcap, Castilla blasted a three-run home deep over the makeshift fence in left to send Team Todd Helton to an easy, 20-10 win over Team Jenny Finch.