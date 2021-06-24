Edgenuity Announces Partnership with Virginia's Region VII Virtual Academy to Provide Virtual Learning Options for Students
12 Out of 17 Participating School Divisions to Use Edgenuity as Virtual Option. Edgenuity, a leading provider of online curriculum and instructional services for the K–12 market and a flagship brand of Weld North Education, today announced that the Region VII Virtual Academy in Southwest Virginia has chosen Edgenuity as one of its virtual learning options for students. The state of Virginia recently passed new legislation recommending that all school divisions provide a virtual learning option for the upcoming 2021–2022 school year. Of the 17 participating school divisions, 12 selected Edgenuity as their provider for digital curriculum and instructional services. Edgenuity was an original Virginia Department of Education Multidivisional Online Provider, serving school divisions across the state since 2008.www.timesunion.com