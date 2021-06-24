Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 147 ‘Remaining Free Agents’

By Joe Hopkins
cbs4indy.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — A notable free agent recently expressed interest in joining the Indianapolis Colts. On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news around the league, including an update on the future of the NFL Combine. The duo then...

cbs4indy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Nfl Combine#Episodes#American Football#Colts Blue Zone#The Indianapolis Colts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

The Colts Should Bring Back the ‘Retro’ Blue Facemasks

It’s officially the ‘dog days’ of the NFL offseason for Indianapolis Colts fans. The lull of a time period between the big splashes of free agency and all of the buzz surrounding the NFL Draft and when team training camps officially start—where time seemingly slows down to a crawl in the league’s otherwise non-stop action of a universe.
NFLUSA Today

Brian Poole, Frank Gore among remaining Jets free agents

The Jets entered the 2021 offseason with 25 impending free agents. After a few months, a handful remain unsigned. Unsurprisingly, Joe Douglas chose not to keep as many Jets free agents as he has in the past. Only Marcus Maye, Josh Adams and Daniel Brown signed new deals to rejoin the Jets, and only Maye figures to be in the team’s long-term plans — if they can agree on a contract extension soon.
NFLchatsports.com

Dede Westbrook Remains Vikings Most Fascinating Free Agent “Maybe”

It’s flatly a mystery what the Minnesota Vikings will do with roughly $14 million remaining in cap space per OverTheCap.com. The working theory suggests that the franchise could stand to improve at defensive end, possibly weakside linebacker, and WR3. So far, though, the Vikings merely signed oodles of cornerbacks with...
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone Podcast: Brian Schottenheimer

ACKSONVILLE – This hasn't been an easy five months. But the time since joining the Jaguars absolutely has been productive for Brian Schottenheimer – and that time has been eventful, too. "We've gotten so much covered; it's been a whirlwind for sure," he said. Schottenheimer, hired in January as the...
NFLUSA Today

Best available free agents who could fill Titans' remaining needs

The Tennessee Titans still have some positions they can shore up ahead of the 2021 campaign, with some being a bigger priority than others. Tennessee has a few different avenues it can go to do so, whether that be through trade or free agency, but the latter approach seems more likely considering the Titans have already given up draft capital in a trade.
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Questions remain about workload

Taylor is expected to remain the primary running back for the Colts in 2021, though head coach Frank Reich still plans to ride the hot hand among Taylor, Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines while also distributing the backfield work based on matchups, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Keefer speculates...
FootballClick2Houston.com

iCoach The Podcast Episode 12: James Vint

On this weeks episode Coach Nash is is joined by Coach James Vint. Coach Vint has been an offensive, defensive, and special teams coordinator at the high school and college levels. He has been on the forefront of development of new concepts, and is a trusted resource for coaches at all levels of football.
College SportsPrinceton Daily Clarion

Red Zone podcast: 7-01-21

Red Zone podcast: Breaking down NIL with Marquette sports law professor Matt Mitten. State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin welcome on Marquette sports law professor Matt Mitten to discuss the changes in college sports related to name, image and likeness.
MLBTrue Blue LA

True Blue LA podcast episode 2123: Getting no-hit, bouncing back, and All-Stars

This week on the podcast, we look back at the Dodgers getting no-hit by the Cubs to start the homestand, then the winning streak that followed. We also talk about the All-Star Game roster selection process, which Dodgers are still alive for starting spots, and the players with the best cases to make the team. All that, plus ice cream sandwiches.
Phillips, WIWSAW

Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 64: Revenge is Sweet

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In the winter, Phillips girl’s basketball lost in the sectional final against Fall Creek. Now in softball, the Phillips advanced to state by beating.... Fall Creek. Noah Manderfeld talks with Rachel Callow and Jada Eggebrecht about how good that felt, but also about the group of...
NHLSecond City Hockey

SCH Podcast: Tuesday Morning Deep Dish, Episode 10 - Free agency and trade rumors

Welcome to Episode 10 of the 2021 Monday Morning Deep Dish here on the Second City Podcast network, your biweekly destination for a round-up of all things involving the Chicago Blackhawks. This week, LBR, Mil and Shepard break down the NHL’s upcoming free agent market and the various trade rumors involving the Blackhawks that have popped up so far this offseason. They also take a look at who they’d realistically like the Blackhawks to acquire this season.
NFLBleacher Report

Predicting Where Top Remaining 2021 NFL Free Agents Will Sign

The game of musical chairs among NFL free agents will continue in the weeks that lead up to training camps. Last Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets claimed two of the top offensive linemen off the market in guard Trai Turner and tackle Morgan Moses, respectively. The Steelers made their move after they released David DeCastro, who may consider retirement because of ankle issues.
Soccertheridgewoodblog.net

best free-agent signings in 2021

Football transfers are among the most expensive deals made in sports. However, in some cases, players can be signed for absolutely no transfer fee. This usually occurs when a footballer’s contract with their current club expires. They are then free to negotiate with other teams for a switch. The term for other clubs to make approaches begins six months before their contracts, in January.
NFLfantraxhq.com

AFC South Depth Chart Review: Quarterbacks

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. I say this quite a bit but things change so quickly in the NFL. Take for instance the AFC South quarterbacks. A year ago, Minshew Mania was running rampant throughout the league. Remember Bud Light offering fantasy players the chance for a season’s worth of Bud Light if they drafted Gardner Minshew in the first round? Talk about your lose-lose propositions. Minshew was unceremoniously benched halfway through the season and now will need to be traded if he is to become fantasy relevant anytime soon. Six months ago, Philip Rivers was throwing for 300 yards in a playoff game for the Indianapolis Colts. Now he is coaching a high school football team in Alabama. And more recently than the now-retired Rivers playing in an NFL playoff game, we all thought Deshaun Watson was as good a guy as he was a football player. So yeah, some stuff has changed.
MLBbaseballprospectus.com

Free Agent Watch: Week 15

Even this week's pinch hitter can't escape the Adames hype. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Eagles’ Darius Slay falls outside of top 5 cornerbacks in ESPN poll of NFL insiders

Darius Slay’s status as an elite NFL cornerback faded a bit last year, as he had a tough first season with the Eagles, who struggled mightily in the secondary. The Eagles traded third- and fifth-round picks to the Detroit Lions to acquire Slay last offseason. Thinking that Slay was a top-5 talent at his position, the Eagles also gave him a three-year, $50.5 million contract extension following the trade.
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXXIV

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik. In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

90 players in 90 days: Guard Jack Anderson

The Buffalo Bills once employed guard Richie Incognito—well, actually twice employed, as the veteran guard spent part of the 2009 season in Buffalo before returning for a three-year stint that spanned from 2015 through 2017. The tough veteran guard brought talent and controversy, but he was ultimately a solid player during his time in Orchard Park.
NFLTMZ.com

NFL Rookie Jaylen Twyman Shot 4 Times In Horrifying Incident In D.C.

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman -- a 6th-round pick in the '21 NFL Draft -- was shot FOUR times in a terrifying incident Monday ... but he's miraculously expected to make a full recovery. Twyman's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explained the situation to ESPN ... saying the defensive lineman was in...
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens: 4 remaining free agents who have connections to Baltimore

Ravens, Todd Gurley Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. The Baltimore Ravens are quickly approaching 2021 training camp with just over two weeks to go until the team departs for Owings Mills. The team has already made numerous additions this offseason, but could they look at make at least one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy