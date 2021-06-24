Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

What’s blinding, killing birds in 6 states, DC?

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jmxm4_0aeSwSBL00

Wildlife experts and bird watchers are trying to figure out what’s blinding and even killing hundreds of birds across the U.S.

Over the past month, wildlife experts have been reporting “an unusual amount of bird mortality,” NBC News reported.

Kate Slankard, an avian biologist with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources told NBC News, “We have yet to figure out what the problem is. The condition seems to be pretty deadly.”

Some of the symptoms are crusty or puffy eyes, neurological signs of seizures and an inability to stand balanced.

The birds also are acting as if they are blind and not flying away when people approach.

“They’ll just sit still, often kind of shaking,” Slankard told NBC News.

Kentucky Fish & Wildlife had ore than 100 reports of dead birds, WKRC reported.

The Washington Post reported about birds that were showing signs of neurological issues last month.

At the time, wildlife experts didn’t know what was causing the issues mostly found in blue jays and grackles, the Post reported. Since the article was published, other birds like crows and starlings also developed the issues, WJLA reported earlier this month.

“Eye issues were reported in what otherwise looked like healthy juvenile birds, causing blindness and the birds to land and stay on the ground,” an announcement from the Animal Welfare League of Arlington said, according to the Post. “Animal Control is now seeing additional species of birds affected. Other agencies and localities across the region and state are reporting similar issues at this time.”

When a bird is found on private property, people are advised to dispose of them quickly but do not have direct contact with the carcass. If birds are found on public property, they are to be reported to officials.

Some people speculated online that people were spraying pesticides to get rid of the cicadas that blanketed the region.

Megan Kirchgessner of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources told The Washington Post that testing would be needed to determine if the birds were being affected by a bacteria, virus or a toxin.

Whatever is causing the symptoms, experts in Arlington told people to remove their backyard birdfeeders and birdbaths to cut down on the spread.

The same request was issued to parts of Kentucky, WKRC reported this week.

“We are asking people in the affected areas to pull in their bird feeders and baths, and wash them with a 10 percent bleach solution,” Kirchgessner told WJLA. “If it’s an infectious agent, that will kill it if it’s harbored on the feeders or birdbaths.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blindness#Killing Birds#Dead Birds#Bird Feeders#Nbc News#Kentucky Fish Wildlife#Wkrc#The Washington Post#Blue Jays#Wjla#The Animal Welfare League#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

'Mysterious' Bird Illness Prompts Bird Feeder Warning From Officials

Wildlife officials in Kentucky are asking some residents to take down their bird feeders as a "mysterious illness" that kills and blinds birds appears to be spreading in the state. A spokesperson for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) told WDRB that state officials have received several reports...
Animalskentlive.news

Mystery as 5,000 homing pigeons vanish into thin air

Pigeon fanciers are trying to work out how around 5,000 birds have disappeared into a “Bermuda triangle” in a single race in what is being called one of the worst days ever for the sport. A race from Peterborough to the North East saw 9,000 pigeons taking part in what...
Animalscapradio.org

Yellow Crazy Ants, An Enemy To Seabirds, Have Been Wiped Out On A Remote Atoll

After more than a decade, the terrorizing reign of the yellow crazy ant is over on the Johnston Atoll National Wildlife Refuge, part of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. The nonnative invasive insect had been threatening ground-nesting seabirds on the atoll since at least 2010, nearly wiping out...
AnimalsMontgomery News

Bird deaths spread to other states; no cause found

Birds continue to die at an alarming rate around Northern Virginia and across Mid-Atlantic states, with no cause yet found for the "mortality event," the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources says. In late May, wildlife managers in D.C., Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia began receiving reports of sick and dying...
AnimalsScience Now

Songbirds are mysteriously dying across the eastern U.S. Scientists are scrambling to find out why

Jennifer Toussaint, chief of animal control in Arlington, Virginia, can’t forget the four baby blue jays. In late May, worried residents had delivered the fledglings to her clinic just outside of Washington, D.C., within just a few hours. Each was plump, indicating “their parents had done a great job caring for them,” Toussaint says. But the birds were lethargic, unable to keep their balance, and blinded by crusty, oozing patches that had grown over their eyes.
AnimalsPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Birds Are Blinded & Dying By A Mysterious Disease

There is something weird going on with birds getting an eye infection, going blind then dying. You would think the birds at my house are living like kings eating all the Gypsy Moth Caterpillars because they are everywhere. So far no birds are dropping around my place but I have a feeling some trees are not going to make it next year because the caterpillars have been eating all the leaves.
Animalsindianapublicmedia.org

Mysterious Illness Killing Birds Across Midwest And Spreading

Noon Edition airs on Fridays at noon on WFIU. Wildlife experts are investigating a mysterious illness which is killing birds in The Great Lakes Region and Midwest. This week on Noon Edition, we’ll talk with experts about the illness. Sick birds also have been reported in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Kentucky,...
AnimalsNPR

Blue Jays, Grackles, Other Birds Dying From Mysterious Ailment

For Jim Monsma, it's not unusual to see a dying bird or two during a typical day at work. Monsma runs the wildlife rescue organization, City Wildlife, which rehabilitates all kinds of creatures, from turtles to eagles. But in recent weeks, he and his staff have seen something new. They...
Columbus, OHPosted by
WKYC

Ohio Department of Natural Resources advises residents to take down birdfeeders amid mysterious disease killing birds in state

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Amid a mysterious disease that is killing birds across Ohio, state wildlife leaders have put out guidelines to residents to help stop the spread. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is advising the public to take down and clean bird feeders and birdbaths with 10% bleach solution, particularly if they are seeing sick/dead birds in their area.
Animalswevv.com

Unexplained Bird Deaths and Illnesses Are on the Rise in the Tri-State

Unknown causes of bird deaths have the wildlife and scientific community baffled in the Tri-State. Since late May, dead or sick birds have been showing up in at least six states from the mid-Atlantic to the midwest. The birds all seem to be suffering from a mystery illness that causes their eyes to swell and become crusty.
Indiana Statewkar.org

Birds Are Dying From A Mysterious Illness In Neighboring States

State wildlife agencies in several states, including Ohio and Indiana, are issuing alerts about a mysterious illness that’s killing an alarming number of songbirds. Blue jays, robins, grackles, starlings, house sparrows, cardinals and cowbirds are affected by the illness. The birds behave as if they're blind before dying. Many of the agencies report birds have swelling around the eyes and a crusty discharge.
AnimalsWTOP

No firm cause found yet for deaths of birds in DC area

Scientists still don’t know what’s causing a “bird mortality event” in the D.C. area as well as seven other states, but they know a few things that aren’t. In a joint statement, agencies from D.C. and at least nine states said that no definitive cause for the deaths of the birds has been found yet. The good news is, there haven’t been any reports of people or pets getting sick from the birds.
Animalschronicle-express.com

What bird is singing? Merlin Bird ID app offers instant answers

FINGER LAKES – It’s an almost universal feeling: the thrill of hearing a mysterious new bird song. And it’s usually followed up by a question: What was that bird?. The question just got much easier to answer. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s free Merlin Bird ID app can now identify bird sounds. Merlin can recognize the sounds of more than 400 species from the U.S. and Canada, with that number set to expand rapidly in future updates.
Animalsmaryland.gov

Bird Illness Investigation Continues in Several States

In late May, wildlife managers in Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky began receiving reports of sick and dying birds with eye swelling and crusty discharge, as well as neurological signs. More recently, additional reports have been received from Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. While the majority of affected birds are reported to be fledgling common grackles, blue jays, European starlings, and American robins, other species of songbirds have been reported as well. No definitive cause(s) of illness or death have been determined at this time.
Ohio Statewestbendnews.net

What is Going on with the Birds? Mysterious Illness Affecting Ohio Birds

Recently, there have been reports of ill or dying birds found around Ohio and in nearby states. These birds often have swollen eyes, discharge from their eyes that may appear crusted, or a lack of clarity to the eyes. Affected birds may also exhibit neurological signs, for example their head may hang to one side then flop to the other side.

Comments / 0

Community Policy