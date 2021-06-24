BuzzFeed grew up. Now it’s going public.

OneScreen.ai, a startup that is solving the biggest problem in out-of-home (OOH) advertising, has closed $1 million in pre-seed funding. The investment is led by TechFarms Capital, a Florida-based fund investing in tech and tech-enabled ventures, with participation from HubSpot co-founders Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah, Wayfair’s alumni fund (Wayfund), Lola.com CEO Mike Volpe, BuySellAds.com CEO Todd Garland, HubSpot CMO Kipp Bodnar, HappyNest CRO Jeanne Hopkins and several OneScreen.ai customers who have become investors. OOH advertising, which encompasses everything from billboards and buses to event sponsorships and connected TV, is a growing $30 billion industry – but half of all OOH inventory goes unsold each month because the selling/buying process is so labor-intensive and archaic.