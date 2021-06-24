More Than A Trend: Entering The Metaverse Will Become A Necessity For Brands
In May of this year, one of the biggest events in the crypto and blockchain world, Consensus 2021, debuted “Long the Metaverse,” a VR exhibition featuring dozens of crypto artists at the heart of a financial movement. It launched in collaboration with producer Godfrey Meyer and curators Annissa, Justin, and Decryptolorian of the $WHALE community. Every day during Consensus, they hosted 30-minute roundtable talks in the metaverse, accessible via a PC browser or VR headset. They discussed both works of art and the world of non-fungible tokens (NFT).www.forbes.com