Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert ‘Couldn’t Be Prouder’ Of League’s Growth And Efforts During 25th Season

By Tony East
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back in late May when the Indiana Fever were taking on the Washington Mystics, Bankers Life Fieldhouse was full of powerful women. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, Fever President and COO Dr. Allison Barber, Indianapolis 500 driver Simona De Silvestro, Fever General Manager Tamika Catchings, and former Notre Dame Women's Basketball Coach Muffet McGraw were all in attendance, watching the game together.

www.forbes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

241K+
Followers
58K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Jackson
Person
Lisa Leslie
Person
Tamika Catchings
Person
Sheryl Swoopes
Person
Cathy Engelbert
Person
Muffet Mcgraw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Sports League#The Washington Mystics#Coo#Fever General#Notre Dame Women#American#Nike#W25#Abc#Espn2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
WNBA
Related
Bradenton, FLESPN

WNBA says 99% of league's players are fully vaccinated, all 12 teams have met threshold

The WNBA announced Monday that 99% of its players are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and all 12 teams have met the threshold for being fully vaccinated. The league has not had a positive COVID-19 test since the start of the regular season on May 14. The Atlanta Dream's Cheyenne Parker had a positive COVID-19 test before the season began. She missed the Dream's first six games but then was cleared to rejoin the team, making her season debut June 4.
BasketballMinneapolis Star Tribune

Lynx sign Layshia Clarendon for the remainder of WNBA season

The first time they practiced together, it was a revelation. Layshia Clarendon is a veteran. Nine years with five teams. And in all that time, Clarendon had never played with a dominant, back-to-the-basket center like Sylvia Fowles. They were working on entry passes. Take one. "Higher,'' Fowles said. Take two,...
MLSPosted by
Forbes

The 2021 Major League Soccer Season Is On Pace For Least Parity In League’s 26-Year History

Orlando City’s visit to Inter Miami last Friday night was the kind of match even the best MLS teams historically have been known to lose. Orlando was playing its third game in seven days. Miami had six days to prepare and were in desperate need of any positive result to shake up their disappointing start to the season. And after more than an hour, Miami star striker Gonzalo Higuain capitalized on the hosts having more possession and chances to give his team the lead.
Atlanta, GAAlbany Herald

Sun down Dream, seal spot in WNBA Commissioner's Cup final

Jonquel Jones had 24 points and 16 rebounds and DeWanna Bonner finished with 22 points to lead the Connecticut Sun to an 84-72 win over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night in Uncasville, Conn. Connecticut (13-6) clinched a spot in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup by achieving an 8-1 record in...
College Sportsblackchronicle.com

Connecticut Sun clinch spot in WNBA’s inaugural Commissioner’s Cup

Mechelle Voepel covers the WNBA, women’s college basketball, and other college sports for espnW. Voepel began covering women’s basketball in 1984, and has been with ESPN since 1996. Connecticut has advanced to the championship game of the WNBA’s inaugural Commissioner’s Cup, which will be played Aug. 12. The Sun secured...
BasketballConnecticut Post

Storm, Sun one win away WNBA Commissioner's Cup title game

NEW YORK (AP) — The two spots in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship could be decided Friday night. Connecticut and Seattle hold the top position in the conferences and would both clinch spots in the inaugural title game Aug. 12 in Phoenix with victories. The Sun host Atlanta, while the Storm visit Phoenix.
Alabama Statekentuckysportsradio.com

Alabama basketball loses leading scorer to the transfer portal

Nate Oats became one of the hottest coaches in America last winter, leading Alabama to SEC regular season and conference tournament championships. The Crimson Tide lost to UCLA in overtime in the Sweet 16. Since then it’s been a mixed bag of results from Tuscaloosa. Herb Jones and John Petty...
NBAchatsports.com

Becky Hammon knew she wasn’t the Blazers top choice for head coach

Over the past few weeks, the Portland Trail Blazers have been in damage control mode. First, there was backlash for their hiring of Chauncey Billups as their new head coach, especially after the news that he settled a civil suit with a women over rape allegations back in 1997 was brought to light. Then, possibly to perform some damage control, they came up with an explanation as to why they didn’t hire Spurs assistant couch Becky Hammon, which included some not-so-flattering “reviews” about her coaching abilities that allegedly came from other sources around the league, including the Spurs.
NBAwfmynews2.com

LaMelo Ball wins ESPY Award

NEW YORK — LaMelo Ball can add another trophy to his already growing trophy case. The Charlotte Hornets guard won an ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete on Saturday night in New York City. Ball, the NBA Rookie of the Year, beat out NFL stars Justin Herbert and Chase Young, as...
MLBDerrick

Nats' Schwarber hits 12th homer in 10 games, 25th of season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington's Kyle Schwarber led off the first inning against Tampa Bay on Tuesday night with his 12th home run in 10 games, tying Albert Belle in 1995 for the most over that span since at least 1901. Schwarber drove Rich Hill's first pitch, an 83 mph fastball,...
NBAswishappeal.com

Previews: A five-game finish to the first half of the season begins with Wings-Aces battle on ABC

A quintet of Commissioner’s Cup contests are on tap on Sunday, marking the close of the first half of the 2021 WNBA season. The day’s schedule was designed for drama, with hopes that the final Commissioner’s Cup standings would be decided. However, the Connecticut Sun and Seattle Storm clinched the top spot in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference, respectively, on Friday night. The two squads will meet for the Commissioner’s Cup championship, and the coveted prize money, on Aug. 12.
NBANBA

LaMelo Ball named Best Breakthrough Athlete at 2021 ESPY Awards

Less than a month after being named 2020-21 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball won an ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete on Saturday night in New York City. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Washington Football Team defensive lineman Chase Young and Minnesota Lynx guard...
NBABleacher Report

Jalen Rose Apologizes After Saying Kevin Love Made USA Olympic Team Due to 'Tokenism'

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose apologized for comments he made about Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love being part of Team USA for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Last Thursday on Jalen & Jacoby, Rose said, "Kevin Love is on the team because of tokenism. Don't be scared to make an all-Black team representing the United States of America."

Comments / 0

Community Policy