WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert ‘Couldn’t Be Prouder’ Of League’s Growth And Efforts During 25th Season

Over the past few weeks, the Portland Trail Blazers have been in damage control mode. First, there was backlash for their hiring of Chauncey Billups as their new head coach, especially after the news that he settled a civil suit with a women over rape allegations back in 1997 was brought to light. Then, possibly to perform some damage control, they came up with an explanation as to why they didn’t hire Spurs assistant couch Becky Hammon, which included some not-so-flattering “reviews” about her coaching abilities that allegedly came from other sources around the league, including the Spurs.