Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Suns' Paul expected to play after being listed as available

Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hWQp_0aeSvKOy00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Chris Paul is expected to play for the Phoenix Suns Thursday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Paul was upgraded to available from probable on the league's injury report and participated in the team's shootaround Thursday afternoon. He missed the first two games while in the NBA’s health and safety protocols since June 16.

“He’s back with us. It was great to have him on the court, walk through a few things, talk to him about some stuff that we’ve been talking about amongst one another. It was great to just have one of our guys back in the lineup and ready to go,” forward Jae Crowder said.

The 36-year-old point guard averaged 25.5 points, 10.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds in the second round against Denver. He scored a game-high 37 points in final game of the series on June 13.

Phoenix has been on a roll, winning nine straight postseason games, including the first two of the Clippers series.

Paul — who played for the Clippers from 2011-17 — was named to the All-NBA Second Team earlier this week. He averaged 16.4 points during the regular season and 15.7 points in the playoffs.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Clippers#The All Nba Second Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Tearful Reggie Jackson Thanks Clippers ‘For Saving Me’ After Being Eliminated by Suns

The end of a season is always tough, but especially this season. It wasn’t long ago that it looked like Reggie Jackson’s NBA career was over. After signing a five-year, $80 million contract with the Pistons in 2015, Jackson failed to live up to the lofty expectations Detroit had for him. Injuries kept him off the floor for large chunks of time and zapped him of the athleticism that made him a valuable spark plug off the bench as Russell Westbrook’s backup in Oklahoma City. In February 2020, the Pistons reached an agreement to buy out the rest of Jackson’s contract.
NBACBS Sports

Suns vs. Clippers: Patrick Beverley ejected from Game 6 after shoving Chris Paul from behind

Patrick Beverley was ejected from Game 6 of the Western Conference finals after shoving Chris Paul from behind during a stoppage in play. The moment came after Paul hit a 3-pointer, his sixth of the night, to extend the Suns' lead to 118-92 midway through the fourth quarter. It looked as if the two shared some words, but after Paul turned around for the timeout, Beverley came up from behind him and shoved him to the ground with both hands.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

🎥: Devin Booker gives huge assist to Chris Paul after Suns win WCF title

Clearly, Devin Booker and Chris Paul were having a blast after a series-clinching Game 6 blowout against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Phoenix Suns star backcourt duo were finally able to let a huge sigh of relief after taking care of business on the road as they successfully eliminated the Clippers behind on a resounding 130-103 win in Staples Center.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Chris Paul: Sniffs double-double in loss

Paul registered 22 points (8-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Monday's 116-102 loss to the Clippers. The 36-year-old got back on track Monday after shooting just 26.8 percent over his first two games of the series, hitting eight of 19 shots. Since returning from a two-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols, Paul is averaging 18.3 points, 9.0 assists and 1.3 steals over his last three games. The 16-year veteran will look to help the Suns bounce back and punch their ticket to the NBA Finals in Game 6 on Wednesday.
NBAYardbarker

Chris Paul And Monty Williams Had A Heartfelt Moment After Suns Won The WCF: "Coach, I'm Trying To Calm Down."

Chris Paul is playing in the NBA Finals for the first time in his career after a terrific Western Conference Finals against his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers. The Point God had to work really hard to be in this position. After 16 years in the league, Paul is finally playing for an NBA championship. It wasn't an easy journey for the veteran, but it was all worth it after clinching a spot in the 2021 Finals.
NBALewiston Morning Tribune

Paul leads Suns into NBA Finals

LOS ANGELES — Tears welled in Chris Paul’s eyes. A message in black ink on his shoes said it all: Can’t give up now. Not when, after 16 years, he finally will play for the NBA title. Paul led the Phoenix Suns into their first NBA Finals in 28 years,...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Chris Paul Tweets After Game 6

Chris Paul had made his first NBA Finals after the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 on Wednesday evening. After the game, Paul quote Tweeted Devin Booker's Tweet, and the Tweet can be seen embedded below. The Phoenix Suns were 1-point favorites over the Los...
NBAFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Paul leads Suns to new heights

PHOENIX – Chris Paul walked up the stairs and took a seat in front of the NBA Finals logo, a climb that took him 16 years to complete. The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are used to enduring long waits. They came into the NBA together in 1968 and between...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy